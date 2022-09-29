Wellington Chocolate Factory's Oat Milk Bar returns

Thursday, 29 September, 2022 - 09:38

After selling out hours after launching, Wellington Chocolate Factory’s Oat Milk chocolate bar is back. 4500 bars hit shelves today, delivering a plant-based chocolate hit guaranteed to satisfy vegan tastebuds and beyond.

This latest drop of Oat Milk Bar is the last for 2022 and has been refined to deliver an even more ‘chocolatey’ taste. Dubbed ‘Oat Milk 2.0’, Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) has upped the cocoa nib quantity, using Dominican cocoa beans as the bar’s base.

Matt Williams, WCF’s General Manager, says they were overwhelmed by the positive response they had to July’s limited-edition release.

"It was an easy decision for us to re-release our Oat Milk Bar. Plant-based customers loved what we did - the positive feedback confirmed we’re on the right path in expanding our range to include oat milk. In refining the recipe this time - and going from 420 bars to 4500 - we wanted to deliver an even better plant-based chocolate bar while differentiating it from our other vegan offerings, including our Coconut Milk Bar, which is a very dark chocolate flavour.

"It’s fair to say New Zealanders have had somewhat of an education about oat milk chocolate in recent weeks. For us, it’s about delivering a bar that will win over vegans and non-vegans alike," he says.

Gabe Davidson, Founder of WCF, says swapping milk for oat milk delivers a bar that’s creamy and chocolatey and makes the most of New Zealand’s love affair with oat milk.

"Our Oat Milk Bar has become a favourite of ours in-house, as well as with our customers who got their hands on it in July. We were delighted with the response our first run received. If this drop is as successful, we’ll definitely consider adding it to our regular line-up," he says.

WCF’s Oat Milk Bar is available to buy online and at its two retail locations in Wellington city - at its Eva Street Factory and Chaffers Street retail store. This is the last drop for 2022, and the limited-edition bar is again expected to sell out.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Found in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington's most sought-after foodie laneway), the Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand's finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

New Zealand's original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer, WCF, is leading a chocolate revolution. It offers 'true to the bean' flavours, allowing its cocoa beans' taste and real character to shine. Great New Zealand Chocolate that's organic, sustainable and contributes to a better world; Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers - supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better tasting world, one bean at a time.