Stop treating soil like dirt - National Gardening Week: 17-24 October

Friday, 7 October, 2022 - 10:17

The call is out to stop treating soil like dirt and start giving it some love this National Gardening Week (17-24 October).

Damage to the planet’s land is accelerating with up to 40% now classed as degraded, the United Nations reports.[1: https://www.unccd.int/news-stories/press-releases/chronic-land-degradation-un-offers-stark-warnings-and-practical]

In 2015 the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation claimed soil is degrading so quickly that we may have less than 60 years of growing food left. Soil nutrient loss is a major soil degradation process threatening nutrition and is recognised as being among the most important problems at a global level for food security and sustainability all around the globe.[2: https://www.fao.org/soils-2015/events/detail/en/c/338738/]

Entomologist, naturalist and conservationist, Ruud Kleinpaste, says we need to respect soil.

"We’re not standing on dirt, we’re standing on an incredibly diverse ecosystem. It cleans our water, it grows plants and trees - which provide us with oxygen and sequester carbon - and it provides us with food.

"Healthy soil is not only at the very foundation of gardening success… but life, itself," says Kleinpaste.

Soil is a complex ecosystem of microbes, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, algae, nematodes and single-celled animals. One teaspoon of soil contains up to 1 billion bacteria, several yards of fungal hyphae (threads or strands), several thousand protozoa and a few dozen nematodes.[3: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/news/secret-life-soil]

"If you could count all the micro-organisms in one teaspoon, it is more than the number of people on Earth. Scientists are yet to discover all the functions of soil microbes. Generally, they decompose organic matter, creating nutrient-rich soil resulting in excellent compost," continues Kleinpaste.

Most seasoned gardeners have learned and appreciate the value of quality soil. It will make the difference between a successful gardening experience over plant failure. The easiest way to improve the quality of soil is to apply compost.

Fiona Arthur from Yates says creating healthy soil is as easy as feeding your soil with compost which contains organic matter. "Add to all those food scraps that shouldn’t be going into the rubbish bin, grass clippings, leaves, sheep or horse poo and seaweed and you have a fantastic compost. Then add blood and bone to your garden to fertilise, improve soil structure and provide natural organic nutrients and lime encourages decomposition of organic matter and earthworm activity.

"You’ll not only have great growing conditions for your plants but you’ll be helping nature and reducing your carbon footprint as healthy soil banks carbon, says Ms Arthur."

To solve the confusion around what food scraps you can use to make compost, Ruud Kleinpaste says anything that once lived can be put in the compost bin.

National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature. Whether it’s a few pots on the balcony, a small patch or an extensive garden, everyone can experience the joy of gardening.