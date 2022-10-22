Motueka artist offers musical sculptures that heal

Saturday, 22 October, 2022 - 15:23

Feeling jangled by the internet, uptight about Putin or freaked out by floods? An installation of healing sound sculptures by Motueka artist Nicholas Duval-Smith might be just the calming experience you need.

Duval-Smith’s small bronze landforms and bowls are sold in galleries throughout New Zealand, but in his first ever solo show in a public gallery he has built on the enjoyment people derived from listening to the Bell Bowl series, which he has been making since 2001.

"When I started making the bowls big enough, people could immerse their heads fully inside, and they seemed to find this particularly satisfying," he explains. "This led to Wake-up Call, which is mounted and is big enough for people to stand under, and then A C all to Restoration, where people can lie down and fully relax under the bell and where the work requires two people - one to receive, and one to strike."

The coming installation at NMIT’s G-Space Gallery, curated by students Berinthia Binnie, Eva Vogt and Stella Wilson, will be the first time the public has an opportunity to experience these three generations of an idea together, in a quiet and contemplative space.

"Each sculpture invites the participant to take their attention away from the noise and distraction of their busy world," Duval-Smith says. "The works use the principle of‘ entrainment’ to create a sense of calm and relaxation, allowing for the possibility of healing."

He says ‘entrainment’ was first identified by the Dutch physicist Christiaan Huygens in 1665, when he found the sway of clock pendulums would synchronize over a period of 24 hours.

Duval-Smith explains that ‘brainwave entrainment or synchronization’ refers to the observation that brainwaves (large-scale electrical oscillations in the brain) will naturally synchronize to the rhythm of periodic external stimuli, such as flickering lights, speech, music, or tactile stimuli.

"As different conscious states can be associated with different dominant brainwave frequencies, it is hypothesized that brainwave entrainment might induce a desired state."

‘Calling’ - an art installation of sound making sculptures in bronze, corten steel, and fragmented ceramics, is at NMIT’s G-Space Gallery in Nile St. It opens at 5:30 on Thursday 3 November 2022 and runs until Tuesday November 8. Floor Talk by the artist: 11am Friday November 4.

List of Works:

A Call to Restoration - bronze, corten steel, polypropylene rope, limited edition of two plus one artist’s proof (2022)

Bell Bowl no. 22 - bronze, limited edition of 7 plus one artist’s proof (2021)

Wake -up Call (a vibration from within) - corten steel, bronze, 24k gold leaf (2021)