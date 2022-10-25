Search trends show Kiwi are feeling nostalgic this Halloween - Trade Me

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 08:12

Aotearoa is in for a blast from the past this Halloween, with Kiwi looking back in time for costume inspiration, according to the latest Trade Me data.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said the online marketplace has been flooded with Halloween searches in the lead up to the spookiest night of the year. "Every year we see Kiwi jump onsite for all their Halloween needs, with searches for costumes and decorations skyrocketing.

"So far this month we’ve seen 9,000 searches for Halloween onsite, with Kiwi looking for everything from party supplies, to creepy trinkets, and the perfect get-up."

Miss Silvester said there are currently over 16,000 costumes for sale onsite. "Demand for scary ensembles is sky-high, too. When compared with the first three weeks of October last year we have seen a 6 per cent jump in searches for costumes, showing that Kiwi are ready to party more than ever this Halloween."

Expect some old favourites knocking at your door

Miss Silvester said costume trends often reflect what’s big in the film and television world at the time. "This is definitely the case this year, with our top costumes all based on the most popular on-screen characters of 2022.

"Following its very successful fourth season, Netflix’s Stranger Things is our most popular costume trend this Halloween. We’re expecting to see some of the show’s classic 80s outfits out and about this year; think varsity jackets, sailor outfits, and Hellfire Club tees."

The second most popular costume search this year is an old favourite who’s recently seen a revival. "Kiwi spidey senses will be tingling, with Spiderman taking out the second spot and making a comeback this Halloween."

Miss Silvester said other recently reinvented 80s and 90s classics, Buzz Lightyear and Top Gun, were also popular options. "Nostalgia is big this Halloween, with searches for ‘80s costumes’ increasing by a whopping 41 percent since this time last year.

"It seems Kiwi are taking more of a fun approach to their costumes this year and steering clear of scary looks."

Kiwi honouring Queen Elizabeth ll

Miss Silvester said that Kiwi are commemorating the late Queen this Halloween. "Searches for all things Queen Elizabeth ll have skyrocketed since her passing last month, and we reckon we’ll see a few royals roaming the streets this year in honour of her reign.

"We’re anticipating Grease’s ‘Sandy’ will be another popular costume this year following Olivia Newton-John’s passing earlier in August."

Trending searches by region

The City of Sails can expect to see some of the more traditional Halloween costumes haunting the streets, with pirates and witches as the most popular searches in the region. "Wellington seems to be taking a more contemporary approach, with the Hulk, Captain America, and Batman taking out the Capital’s most popular searches."

Miss Silvester said down south, things are looking a little spookier. "Searches in the Canterbury region show creepy clowns and circus themes are going to be big this October, while in Otago zombies and ghouls are the top searches."