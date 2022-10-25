Scarecrow Festival returns to Hamilton Gardens

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 11:11

Fun will be once again sprouting up at Hamilton Gardens on Sunday 6 November with the return of the annual Scarecrow Festival.

With the much-loved event unable to go ahead in 2021 due to covid, its return is cause for much excitement in the community.

Organised by the Friends of Hamilton Gardens, and Hamilton City Council, the Scarecrow Festival is the culmination of months of work by local pre-schools, schools, families, community organisations, and even corporate groups. Their creative handmade scarecrow creations will be showcased among the vegetables in the Kitchen Garden, part of Hamilton Gardens’ Productive Garden Collection.

With activities in the Kitchen Garden from 11am, prize-giving will be held at 2.00pm and the winning scarecrows decided by public vote on the day.

"We’ve been doing this for 12 years now and each time it’s such a great day," says Pamela Hide from Friends of Hamilton Gardens, "We have also got raffles, a photo booth, chalk drawing as well as refreshments on offer. Also don’t forget to vote for your favourite scarecrows."

The scarecrows will be available for public viewing in the Kitchen Garden from 11am to 3pm.

"Aside from a fun day out, the event is also a great chance to check out Hamilton Gardens’ productive garden collection: The Kitchen Garden, The Herb Garden, The Sustainable Backyard, and Te Parapara," says Hamilton Gardens Director Lucy Ryan

The Ancient Egyptian Garden is located right next door to the Kitchen Garden and is the latest addition to the growing productive garden collection.

For anyone wishing to make a scarecrow, registrations are still open. Click here for details.

Event details:

Sunday 6 November 2022Enclosed Gardens open 9am-5pmEvents 11am to 3pm (public voting closes at 1:30pm, prize giving at 2pm.Free entryMore information: www.facebook.com/hamiltonscarecrowfestivalhttps://hamiltongardens.co.nz/events/hamilton-gardens-scarecrow-festival-nov-2022