Whittaker's releases new Gingerbread Block

Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 - 07:12

Whittaker’s new Limited Edition Gingerbread Block is the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit this year. Featuring a delicious festive flavour, it is the ideal treat for your favourite teacher, neighbour, co-worker or even just to treat yourself.

Gingerbread Block takes Whittaker’s classic 33% cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate and mixes spiced gingerbread pieces throughout. The aromatic taste of the block is enhanced by flavours of crystallised ginger and golden syrup and will be available for a limited time.

Whittaker’s Brand Manager, Tamra Lindsay, says Whittaker’s is pleased to offer a new way for Chocolate Lovers to celebrate the festive season.

"Gingerbread Block is the tastiest way to spread some cheer this Christmas. Use it as an end-of-year thank you, stocking stuffer or even a Halloween treat - it really lends itself to any occasion," says Tamra.

The block comes in bright and colourful packaging with a gift label on the front for including a personal message.

"It makes for a quick and easy option if you want to give someone a gift and whether it’s being shared with a loved one or is just something from you to you, the Limited Edition Gingerbread Block is too special not to share!" says Tamra.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Whittaker’s Gingerbread Block is made from beans-to-bar at its one factory in Porirua. It is also Rainforest Alliance certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of products crafted with Ghanaian Cocoa beans.

Gingerbread Block will be available while stocks last in a classic 250g block, in stores nationwide from Monday 31 October 2022.