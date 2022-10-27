Lemon.io revealed the list of digital nomads' safest and healthiest destinations

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 08:56

Lemon.io, a talent marketplace connecting venture-backed startups with vetted software developers, rolled out the list of the safest and healthiest countries for digital nomads.

Lemon.io analyzed data from two leading indices for health and safety - the Global Health Security (GHS) Index and Global Peace Index (GPI) - to determine the healthiest and safest countries with visa opportunities for digital nomads. Among the leading countries in the GHS Index, which measures every country's preparedness to deal with public health emergencies like epidemics, are Australia, Germany, New Zealand, France, Spain, and others. As for the most peaceful countries in the world, the countries that topped the list include Iceland, New Zealand, Portugal, Czechia, and Hungary.

Combining the two statistics, Lemon.io discovered the six countries that should be on any digital nomad's definitive work destination list, both in terms of health and safety. These are:

Australia

Germany

Hungary

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

There are also visa-pending states that are likely to be added to the main list as soon as the digital nomad visa issuing starts. These are Italy, Latvia, and Indonesia.

"Currently, there are nearly 40 countries that issue special visas for digital nomads. While many still measure their appeal based on traditional criteria such as cost of living, visa requirements, or infrastructure development, the past years have shown what truly matters: health and security. Having helped 800 remote developers around the world find employment, we at Lemon.io know firsthand how important it is to be comfortable working in different countries and under new circumstances," - said Aleksandr Volodarsky, CEO of Lemon.io.

To help all the wanderlusts decide on their next destination, Lemon.io has prepared an informational starter pack for each destination option, which includes information on average monthly rent, estimated cost of living, eligibility, visa duration, visa cost, and the required monthly income to live comfortably in their desired location.

