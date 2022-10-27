'Wonder awaits' for visitors to Kapiti Coast Art Trail

Thursday, 27 October, 2022 - 09:35

Art lovers are in for a sensory feast with more than 125 local artists showcasing their work as part of the annual KÄpiti Coast Art Trail being held during the first two weekends of November. Many more artists are exhibiting in the local galleries and creative spaces taking part.

The artist studios and galleries are open from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday 5/6 and 12/13 November with free entry to all.

The Art Trail features more than 10 different media, from painting, photographs and jewellery to ceramics, textiles and upcycled creations, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy, says KÄpiti Coast District Council Place and Space marketing and events manager Sonja Williams.

"We’re thrilled to showcase many award-winning artists with national and international profiles as well as emerging talents or established artists sharing their work on the Trail for the first time," Ms Williams says.

"Our artists are at the heart of the art, so this year we are particularly focused on providing an opportunity for people to watch art being created by artists in their studios.

"An important part of the KÄpiti Coast Art Trail is to show off our fabulous district. I’m always amazed at the great spaces you find artists working in and drawing on for inspiration, and the artists are generously sharing that with our visitors too."

This year the Trail is introducing a refreshed, more contemporary brand, and other innovations that will improve the whole experience, she says.

"You can plan your route online and receive your unique Trail itinerary via email direct to your mobile. It’ll help you seek out the art and ensure you don’t miss those you really want to see.

"We’ve also partnered with local businesses to offer rewards to Art Trail visitors. You can pick up a rewards card anywhere you find an Art Trail guide or at any participating artists or business. When you’ve ticked off ten studio visits, you can redeem it at any of the supporting businesses to treat yourself to discounts and deals on beverages, food, clothing, sunglasses, and so on.

"The more artists you visit, the more rewards. Rewards can be redeemed between Saturday 5 and Sunday 20 November. And at the end of it all, all redeemed cards will go into a prize draw for a $500 art voucher," Ms Williams says.

"For those who want to add more to their Trail, we have great beaches and pools, beautiful tracks and trails, wildlife reserves, theatres, boutique shopping, movies and more. Or you can watch renowned street artist Theo Arraj who will be painting a new mural to brighten Raumati Beach Village - there’s something for everybody during the Art Trail this year.

"It’s a perfect excuse to make a weekend of it, and timed just right for all your Christmas shopping."

Find out more about the artists and plan your Art Trail at KapitiCoastArtTrail.co.nz