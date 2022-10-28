NZ Post's Christmas sending cut-off dates

Friday, 28 October, 2022 - 09:48

With Christmas fast approaching, NZ Post is encouraging Kiwis to check interntional sending cut-off dates to ensure their items arrive before the big day.

"We want to remind our customers that our international Christmas sending cut-off dates are rapidly approaching and they will need to check the cut-off dates to give your gifts the best chance of getting under the tree on time," NZ Post Chief Customer Officer Bryan Dobson says.

This year’s Christmas sending cut-off dates for customers can be found at nzpost.co.nz

Dobson said while international sending cut-off dates vary depending on destination and the chosen delivery service, those who want to take advantage of NZ Post’s economy international service will need to send items in November.

"If you wanted to send a parcel to the South Pacific or the UK then you will need to post it by November 18."

Last year, NZ Post delivered over 18million items in the eight weeks leading up to Christmas.

"It will be a big couple of months for NZ Post and our people. As well as the traditional Christmas shopping period we have the popular online shopping events like Singles’ Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday all coming up in November as well.

Dobson said everything Kiwis need to know about sending items within New Zealand and overseas can be found on the NZ Post website.

"On our website you will find information on sending parcels online from the comfort of your home or where you can send parcels instore from one of around 820 NZ Post sites nationwide."

Plus, don’t forget, all parcels sent within NZ are tracked. You can check where your parcels are on their journey by heading to nzpost.co.nz and entering your tracking number.