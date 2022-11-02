Art Deco Festival Napier set to return in February 2023

Wednesday, 2 November, 2022 - 20:43

After two years of Covid-related chaos casting a long shadow over events and festivals across New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay’s world-renowned Art Deco Festival Napier is set to return with plenty of glitz and glamour in February 2023.

Last night saw the Art Deco Trust announce the 2023 programme for the country’s most stylish, sophisticated, and immersive celebration of Art Deco, reigniting Napier as the Art Deco capital of New Zealand and reinstating the Festival as the must-do event on the calendar.

"We are delighted to launch the 2023 Festival Programme, which promises to bring the streets alive with entertainment and be the very best celebration of art deco glitz and glamour ever." says Jeremy Smith, Heritage Manager/GM of the Art Deco Trust.

From Thursday 16 th February, the Festival promises a packed four-day programme with something for everyone.

Mr Smith says the festivities will kick off that afternoon with a Charleston Challenge in Hasting’s central mall - a world record breaking attempt to get over 2000 people dancing the Charleston.

All the flagship events will be back, including the Roaring 1920s Party, Gatsby Picnic, the Deco Decadence Grand Ball, the Vintage Car Parade, and the Soap Box Derby. There will be evening concerts at Napier’s Soundshell featuring the Royal New Zealand Navy Band and the Hawke’s Bay Jazz Club Big Band, and much more.

"We want to say a huge thank you to all our associated and independent event and venue partners who are contributing to an expanded programme of unique and extraordinary events over the festival weekend."

"And of course, we couldn’t stage the Festival without the extraordinary support of our sponsors who have stuck with us over these past couple of challenging years. We are so grateful for their commitment to this iconic event." says Mr Smith.

The 2023 programme is poised to bring a dynamic and vibrant festival feel to the city of Napier and the region, celebrating the resilience that emerged out of the devastation of the 1931 earthquakes, which set in motion the rebuild of the city of Napier and surrounds in the modern, chic, and elegant art deco style.

"So shake out your boa, polish up your dancing shoes, shine up your buckles and get ready to party!" enthuses Jeremy Smith.

The Festival Programme will be available from 3 November, with tickets on sale to Art Deco Trust members from 3 November, before public release on 7 November

Visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz for full programme details and ticket sales.