Australia’s most adventurous public artist makes his gallery debut

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 - 10:38

Michael Bugelli Gallery is announcing their representation of Mike Hewson, Australia’s most adventurous public artist, with a debut showcase at the Aotearoa Art Fair from 16-20 November 2022. Hewson’s risk-taking reputation is earned: last week, he unveiled his latest work, a $2.5 million dollar playground in Melbourne’s Southbank that resembles a haphazard excavation site. The piece is designed to appear perilous, with surfaces that appear hard or precarious but are actually soft and stable, encouraging multisensory play that supports children to be brave.

While some ratepayers are riled at having to foot the bill for what appears to be child endangerment, Hewson’s provocative work is the product of immense skill and effort, informed by his background in structural engineering and civil construction. Creating the appearance of risk in a safe environment requires a mastery of materials to achieve, resulting in the exciting creative tension between expectation and reality.

Like his playgrounds, Hewson’s debut gallery work is not for the faint-hearted. Auckland visitors and collectors should expect to see his characteristic dirty minimalism with a dash of play: what appears to be a remnant slab of Melbourne’s iconic bluestone pavement is actually an incredibly finessed, intricately carved piece of supple rubber.

Hewson’s work is a natural fit among the unusual and visionary offerings that Michael Bugelli Gallery is acclaimed for. "It is a great honour to represent Hewson", states Bugelli, adding that the two have been eager to collaborate since meeting at Art Basel Hong Kong in 2017. It has been five years since Hewson’s last exhibit in his home country of New Zealand, with the interval including back-to-back public art commissions in Australia and a Master’s Fine Arts from Columbia University, New York.