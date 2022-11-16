New Zealand’s top Dynamic Duos released as voted by Kiwis

Wednesday, 16 November, 2022 - 08:59

New Zealand has its fair share of iconic pairings, and now Kiwis have identified who their top ‘Dynamic Duos’ are thanks to a new survey commissioned by HEINZ SaucySauce.

Defined as a very special pair of people or things, whose unique traits, when combined, result in success, Kiwis were quizzed on their top pairings across a variety of Dynamic Duos categories, including Pop Culture, Favourite Celebrity, TV, Sport, and Food.

To celebrate the blending of HEINZ Tomato Ketchup and HEINZ Seriously Good Mayonnaise to create HEINZ SaucySauce, the survey asked Kiwis to reveal their top ‘Dynamic Duos’.

Unsurprisingly, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford took out the top spot as New Zealand’s number one Celebrity Dynamic Duo, claiming a staggering third of the total vote, and beating out the next in line, All Black TJ and singer Greer Perenara.

It was a tight race for TV’s top Dynamic Duo with Goodnight Kiwi and The Cat snatching the crown by just 3% from The Topp Twins.

Newlyweds Taika Waititi and honorary Kiwi Rita Ora were crowned the nation’s number one Pop Culture Dynamic Duo, while the country’s passionate foodies ensured Wattie’s Tomato Sauce and a pie, kiwifruit and pavlova; and onion soup powder and reduced cream took the podium positions as the top three Dynamic food Duos.

Olympic and Paralympic legends Lisa and Valerie Adams were crowned champions of the sporting Dynamic Duo category, claiming an impressive 28% of the total vote.

The Hits Breakfasts’ Jono and Ben received over a third of the popular votes for their title of New Zealand’s number one media Dynamic Duo.

Olivia Plymin, Senior Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz is delighted to shine a light on New Zealand’s Dynamic Duos.

"We’re sure HEINZ SaucySauce’s mouth-watering blend of tangy Tomato Ketchup combined with the creaminess of Seriously Good Mayonnaise will be welcomed by sauce lovers across the country, with our recent survey revealing over half of Kiwis have, or would, mix ketchup and mayo on a burger.

"While we know Ketchup and Mayonnaise are the undisputed ‘top dogs’ on the condiment shelf, we’re excited to be delivering the ultimate survey of Kiwi duos, and potentially setting future discussions around the dinner table, with Kiwis uncovering their preferred iconic pairings across New Zealand."

According to the Dynamic Duo survey, men are more likely to be adventurous with what they mix Ketchup and Mayonnaise (the duo) with, with double the amount of men than women adding the duo to their yoghurt; and three times more men than women enjoying the duo as a topping on their ice cream!

Now available on FoodStuffs South Island and Countdown shelves nationwide across New Zealand HEINZ SaucySauce is a delicious alternative set to shake up burgers and hot chips or any dish you think could use some extra sauce; and comes in a 295ml squeezy bottle for $5.99.

295ml RRP NZ $5.99