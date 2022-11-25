MyHooman helps cats match with their 'purrfect' human

Friday, 25 November, 2022 - 09:31

MyHooman, by Mars, has announced today that cats will be joining dogs on its pet adoption platform. A new campaign invites people struggling in the far-from-perfect world of dating to "give up on humans, and match with a cat instead".

Mars first flipped pet adoption on its head 2020 when it launched MyHooman, the platform that uses artificial intelligence and smart matching algorithms, the likes of which are typically seen in dating apps, to accurately match animals with the most suitable adopters.

MyHooman is now matching the right human to cats, helping feline friends find their forever homes too. It follows successful matches between more than 800 dogs and humans across the country this year, and as the post-pandemic landscape brings new pet adoption challenges. MyHooman is all about pets finding their forever human, part of the wider Mars Petcare Ambition to End Pet Homelessness.

Due to a combination of pet parents heading back to work, and the rising cost of living, shelters report a 45% decrease in dog adoptions and a 50% increase in people surrendering their pets to shelters in 2022.

All the while, dating sucks. The internet is rife with stories of dates gone bad and finding the perfect match feels harder than ever in a world full of "hopeless humans". That’s why the campaign cheekily suggests ‘matching with a cat’ as a sensible alternative.

Cats and dogs available for adoption in New Zealand often have a complicated journey to find a stable and loving home, with administrative tasks falling to local pet shelters where the majority of staff are volunteers.

Founder of 9 Lives Orphanage, Alisha Sinclair, says "The need is greater than ever, and teenage and adult cats in particular are a focus. They’re beautiful companions and we’re already seeing a great response from our initial trial of MyHooman - the process is so simple for us and for people wanting to adopt."

During the development of the MyHooman site, insights from rescue organisations enabled the developers and designers to alleviate the pet adoption process.

Peter Simmons, Mars’ General Manager, says shelters across the country are reporting this year to be the worst kitten season ever seen. "None of us want to see unwanted and uncared for cats on the streets. At Mars Petcare we are focused on our purpose, ‘a better world for pets’. MyHooman is a proven solution that is helping us achieve that, by addressing the issue of pet homelessness." says Lanham.

For more information or to connect with furry friends near you, visit myhooman.com.