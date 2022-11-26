Bladies do the job for the Kiwis on a tough night shearing in Bendigo - Shearing Sports New Zealand

Saturday, 26 November, 2022 - 13:00

World bladeshearing champion and Hutt Valley-based South Canterbury gun Allan Oldfield again showed his class on the international stage when New Zealand extended an unbeaten record against Australia with the clippers on Friday night in Bendigo, Australia.

It was the first of three tests during the Australian National Shearing and Woolhandling Championships, marking the return of home-and-away transtasman shearing and woolhandling competition after the global pandemic lockdowns and border closure.

Soon afterwards, Australia squared the series in the machine shearing match, New Zealand having not won a machine shearing test in Australia for 12 years.

The series ends with a woolhandling match today(Saturday).

Oldfield, from Geraldine but living in Lower Hutt suburb Waiwhetu, again teamed with, Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, to extend New Zealand’s record to 14 consecutive wins since bladeshearing was added to the transtasman schedule in 2010.

Overcoming the challenge of the merinos of Australia in a contest of three sheep each, Oldfield and Dobbs scored their fourth consecutive win together over the Australian pair of Johnathon Dalla, of Warooka, South Australia, and Ken French, of Glen Isla, Vic.

They first faced each other in the 2019 World Championships teams final in Le Dorat, France, won by the Kiwis with the Australian pair claiming fourth place. New Zealand then won transtasman tests later that year at Waimate in New Zealand and Dubbo, NSW.

Oldfield shore the three sheep in 12min 42sec to beat Dalla by 1min 37sec, in what proved to be a crucial buffer in a win by just 3.79pts when time and quality points were counted.

Dalla had the better quality points and comfortably the best points overall, but back in the race Dobbs produced the better quality of the two Kiwis to insure the victory as French tailed the field.

But it was not such good news for southern men Stacey Te Huia, of Alexandra, and Invercargill shearers Leon Samuels and Nathan Stratford, who in trying to end New Zealand’s losing test-match machine shearing sequence in Australia suffered one of the heaviest defeats - beaten by 66.99pts.

Australian champion Daniel McIntyre, from Glen Innes, NSW, and who last month beat the Kiwis to win the New Zealand Merino Shears Open final in Alexandra, was masterclass, finishing the 12 sheepcontest first in 17min 20sec and carding the best board points.

But teammate Nathan Meaney, of Kapunda, South Australia, had the best overall quality total of board and pen judging points, the first time McIntyre had not had the best individual result in the last five teats, which included New Zealand’s win in the last pre-Covid test in Masterton in March 2020.

The third member of the victorious team was Sam Mackrill, of Nunneella, Vic.

About four minutes covered the field as McIntyre pushed-out the last of his six merinos and started on the six crossbred lambs, widening the gap further by the time he finished the 12 sheep in about 17min 20sec.

Samuels and Te Huia were starting to hunt him down, but the damage had already been done.

Crossing the Tasman with four wins behind him this season, including the New Zealand Winter Comb Championship at Waimate on October 8, Stratford struck a pen of sheep to forget, taking over 22mins, with a time at least three minutes slower than his previous slowest in a 12-sheep test match.

The Shearing Sports New Zealand team completes its Australian trip today(Saturday) with new internationals Angela Stevens, of Napier, and Cushla Abraham, of Masterton, in the woolhandling test against the internationally experienced Australian pair of Rachel Hutchinson and Aroha Garvin, a New Zealand living in West Australia.

Abraham made the semi-final of the Bendigo Open woolhandling championship on Friday, but the machine shearers did not make it out of the heats in their Open event.

Reciprocal machines shearing and woolhandling tests will be held at the Golden Shears in Masterton in March.

Results:

Blades (3 merinos): New Zealand 154.53pts (Tony Dobbs 15min 22sec, 75.77pts; Allan Oldfield 12min 42sec, 78.77pts) beat Australia 158.32pts (Johnathon Dalla 14min 19sec, 68.62pts; Ken French 16min 14sec, 89.7pts).

Machines (6 merinos, 6 crossbreds): Australia 231.93pts (Nathan Meaney 18min 29sec, 75.87pts; Daniel McIntyre 17min 20sec, 76.42pts; Sam Mackrill 18min 58sec, 79.65pts) beat New Zealand 298.92pts (Leon Samuels 18min 16sec, 95.97pts; Nathan Stratford 22min 39sec, 100.95pts; Stacey Te Huia 18min 18sec, 101.98pts).