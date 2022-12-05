Exciting activities going on in our district libraries - Tararua District Council

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 09:17

Spot the Elf in our libraries and colouring competition

During December a cheeky Christmas Elf will be hiding somewhere in your local library.Each day the Elf will hide somewhere new! Spot him on your visit, let a staff member knowwhere, and go in the draw to win a prize

Colouring in competition

Colouring in sheets are available at all our libraries. Entries will be displayed at each libraryin 2 age categories - under 13 and 13+ -, and the public will be invited to vote.Voting will close on 23rd December and we will announce the winners the same time as theElf - in the new year!

Stig Wemyss visits libraries and schools

Schoolchildren in EketÄhuna, Pahiatua, Woodville and Dannevirke had some good laughs inour libraries and schools with Stig Wemyss.Stig has been touring around our district and is Australia’s most loved narrator of audiobooks for children and young adults.Stig’s performances are hilarious and chock full of fun and our schoolchildren had a blast !

BorrowBox is now available through Libraries Tararua!

Say hello to your future library, wherever you are, whenever you are free.