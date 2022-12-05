Council Service Centres and libraries closing early on Friday, 9 December

|
On Friday 9 December, Council Service Centres and District Libraries will close slightly early.
Eketāhuna Library and Service Centre closes at 2.30pm.
Dannevirke and Pahiatua Libraries, Pahiatua Service Centre, and Woodville Library/ServiceCentre close at 3pm.
Dannevirke Service Centre closes at 3.30pm.
