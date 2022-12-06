Santa on track to deliver more letters than ever before - NZ Post

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 11:45

NZ Post has been working with Santa and his elves, to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters this Christmas.

"Once again, NZ Post is offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa and for tamariki to receive a response in te reo MÄori or English. We’re proud to say that this year Hana KÅkÅ (Santa) is on track to send even more letters than in 2021 and we still have three weeks to go," says Marcomms Specialist, Helen Southern.

"Last year we helped Santa respond to almost 100,000 letters. Popular items on Kiwi kids’ lists were remote control cars, followed closely by cuddly toys. Hana KÅkÅ has also received some quirky requests this year, including pleas for real life elves to be delivered, hoverboards and even a whole helicopter."

NZ Post’s interactive website allows children to send Santa an online letter- as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen to North Pole FM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

While the deadline has passed to have physical postcard responses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5:00pm, Thursday 22 December and will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent, and you can choose to have your reply in te reo MÄori or English.

To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta