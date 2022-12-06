Art as it should be: Echo Collective to amplify the voices of local artists

Tuesday, 6 December, 2022 - 19:27

Two Kiwi art lovers have launched Echo Collective, a virtual gallery and e-commerce store designed to showcase and sell beautiful, accessible art - while giving artists a collective voice and platform.

Founders, Amanda Stickland and Zoe Howcroft designed the business around playing to the strengths of the artists in a partnership model. They’ve curated 35 exclusive and licensed pieces from nine artists at launch.

"Our research showed us that artists found the ‘business of art’ stressful and overwhelming and the idea behind Echo is that we take on the sales, distribution and marketing elements of the industry so we can give our artists back time to create more incredible works," says Amanda.

The first collection from Echo Collective features a diverse range of art for every home and style - from the muted florals of Maiko Nagao; the vibrant meadows of Steph Chapman, textured prints that will stand the test of time or the drone footage of surfers on the East Coast captured by George Botha, there’s something for every room and every taste.

"We wanted to offer an extensive range of art by some of the incredible artists we’ve seen on Instagram - both up-and-coming and established. Our vision is to have Kiwi and Auzzie artists in homes all over the country and for an accessible price for original works," says Zoe.

Proceeds from each sale go directly to the artist.

Echo Collective is now live with 35 pieces ranging in price from $199 to $499 (including individuals and pairs). The collection has a range of hand-picked styles to suit every house and décor option.

Each artwork is printed onto high quality linen with a wood-look veneer frame and comes with a wire attached for no-fuss hanging (to ensure it won’t remain frameless in the corner of the room for 6 months before it goes up).