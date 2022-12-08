Jump on board the Christmas Express - Counties Energy

Thursday, 8 December, 2022 - 14:22

Glenbrook Vintage Railway will again be lighting up Franklin with festive cheer this year with its award-winning Christmas experience.

Counties Energy Christmas Lights, Trains at Night will see the charitable organisation’s trains, station and buildings dressed in Christmas lights, a special Christmas Express train service, visits from Santa, a Christmas market, food stalls, a free Counties Energy Kids Zone and much more.

The event will run from 9-11 and 16-22 December in the lead up to Christmas, with a sensory night being held on 15 December. Money raised from ticket sales will go towards the ongoing maintenance and upkeep of historic Glenbrook Vintage Railway, a non-profit organisation.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl says the festivities promise to be a fantastic time for the whole family.

"We’re excited to bring Counties Energy Christmas Lights, Trains at Night back to our community after a break due to Covid. Partnering with the iconic Glenbrook Vintage Railway once again and bringing joy and excitement to families and children is wonderful. We can’t wait to light up our community with Christmas spirit and begin the festivities for 2022."

Visit www.gvr.org.nz for more information and to buy special priced online tickets. Tickets are also available on the gate. Gates open at 6pm, first rides from 6.30pm.