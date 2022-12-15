oOh! launches Art in the Hood for its third year

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 14:51

Auckland, NZ; Today, oOh!media has launched its 2023 Art in the Hood installations. This year the winning students’ art is being displayed in three regions around the country: Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. This will be the third year oOh! has run the innovative community project that focuses on engaging local schools to create unique art that is shared within their local community onoOh!media Street Furniture. This year’s theme was road safety, with a brief to the students centered around creating a piece of art that represented what road safety meant to them and how this could be best communicated in the students’ local communities. The overall winning piece this year was created by 11-year-old Sora from Kohia Terrace School in Epsom, Auckland who says about his piece, "I drew this art as a thank you to all the people taking part in Road Patrol. I always feel very grateful for the people on Road Patrol because of how they always keep you safe when crossing roads even if it is a very rainy day. I spent a long time drawing the artwork and colouring it in. The artwork is split into 2 sections; one is happy, sunny weather and the other is cold, rainy weather. I hope you like it! "The project this year was judged by Sarah Thorne - Passenger Transport Engineer at Christchurch City Council, Mark Hundal - Head of Commercial at oOh!media, Melissa Napier - Community Transport Team Leader at Auckland Transport, Samantha Peterson - Community Transport Coordinator at Auckland Transport.

Nick Vile, General Manager of oOh!media says, "It was important for us at oOh! to have this year’s theme focus on an issue that is important to all of us - road safety, one of New Zealand’s leading community issues. Given our close partnership with local councils, as well as the proximity of our street furniture to local schools, this is an issue very close to our hearts. It was wonderful to see students across the country bring the brief to life in so many diverse ways through their incredible artwork." The winning students’ artwork can be found on shelters near their schools, as well as the complete gallery of winning pieces being displayed on Halsey Street in Auckland CBD.