PAK'nSAVE Tauriko team get an extra day off this festive season

Thursday, 15 December, 2022 - 15:06

PAK’nSAVE Tauriko will be closing on 25 and 26 December this festive season, giving the team more time to rest and enjoy time with friends and whÄnau after another challenging year.

This is the first time PAK’nSAVE Tauriko will be closed on Boxing Day.

For Jon Morrison, local owner operator of PAK’nSAVE Tauriko, the extra day off is all about doing something special for his team at Christmas time. "It’s been another challenging year for our team and we thought what better way than to reward them by giving an extra day off to rest and spend time with their whÄnau."

All Foodstuffs, New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square stores are locally owned and operated, and the co-operative model means owners can tailor the ways they reward their teams.

Opening days and hours for the festive period for PAK’nSAVE can be found on their website and store’s Facebook pages.