3-2-1 holiday - top tips for enjoying your summer break

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 10:33

The countdown to summer holidays is on, and Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism industry wants to make sure you and your family have a wonderful summer break.

"The tourism industry is feeling positive about being able to welcome back our overseas manuhiri this summer. We also know that Kiwi travellers are looking forward to relaxing holidays after what has been a tough year for many," Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says.

"Tourism operators around the motu are focussed on ensuring the best possible experience for our visitors. But we should all expect this summer to be a bit different, as businesses rebuild, and balance strong demand with well-documented workforce shortages."

So here are our top tips for enjoying a wonderful summer break.

1. Book ahead

If you have travel plans over the next three months, please plan ahead and book in advance. If accommodation providers, activity operators and restaurants know you are coming, they can prepare for you so you won’t be disappointed.

2. Make a plan

Ensure you have made a plan for what you will do if your travel is disrupted by COVID or other illnesses. Consider taking out travel insurance for all travel, both international and domestic.

3. Check the details

As COVID is now endemic throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, tourism businesses are returning to pre-COVID cancellation protocols. We recommend reading the cancellation policies on your bookings carefully.

4. Take your time

You’re on holiday - why rush? Be patient and enjoy the journey as much as the destination. Arrive early at the airport so you have plenty of time to check in and process through security. Drive to the road conditions and stop off for a snack. Please be understanding to busy staff. They’re doing their best to give everyone a good holiday.

5. Spread the love

No, it’s not what you’re thinking! Get off the beaten track and support small towns and regions. Shout out good service and experiences - tell everyone where you've had a great time.

6. Let locals guide you

Use local apps to get the latest information on events, weather, and current opening hours. Visit an i-SITE visitor information centre to get expert local recommendations on things to do.

7. Keep a weather watch

The weather in Aotearoa is notoriously unpredictable. So check ahead and plan for the weather! Be ready for some alternative activities if the weather looks unsuitable for your outdoor plans.

8. Give memories this Christmas

Support tourism operators by gifting experiences this Christmas. Buy a voucher, have an adventure, try something you’ve never done before.

9. Tread lightly on our land

New Zealand is precious, and everyone who lives and travels here has a responsibility to look after it. Follow the Tiaki Promise to act as a guardian, protecting and preserving our home. Look for sustainable tourism activities and leave only footprints when you return home.

10. Come and work in tourism

Enjoyed your holiday? Think how great life would be if you could do this every day. Work in tourism and you could have fun in some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most beautiful places all the time, not just during your holidays.