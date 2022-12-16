Local groups benefit from TLC Sponsorship - TLC

Friday, 16 December, 2022 - 15:08

The Lines Company’s (TLC) final sponsorship round for 2023 has seen 12 groups receive financial support for an encouraging range of community-focused projects, selected from a total of 25 applications.

Piopio Cosmopolitan Club has received $970 to help support their annual hunting competition. The event is likely to see 150 - 200 entrants, with an additional 50 - 60 children involved over the three-day competition being held 11 - 13 May.

In Mangakino, the Waikato River Trails Trust’s Summer Trails Summer Sizzler Fun Run/Walk Event receives funding for the 4th consecutive year. The event held on 7 January offers 22, 11, or 6km walk/run options for people interested in entering. In 2023, the event will have a greater focus on tamariki, with 100 free entry passes available to encourage children to enter.

The remaining funding recipients were:

- TÅ«rangi Events received $1,000 to support TÅ«rangi Whanau Christmas at Te Kapua Park Tongaporutu Summer Events received $1,000 to support their annual outdoor event

- Coast Sports Athletic Club’s Coast Sports Day was supported with $1,000

- Tongariro Junior Rugby received $1,000 towards their 2023 season

- Benneydale Children’s Christmas Party was granted $1,000 for the event

- Tirohanga School received $1,000 for new picnic tables in their swimming pool

area - Piopio Youth Sports Committee were awarded $1,000 for their rugby programme - MÅkau School received $1,000 to purchase security cameras - Nga Hau E Wha Maara Kai Charitable Trust will invest $1,000 in TLC funding in

their community garden space to encourage others to be more environmentally aware

- Ngakonui Valley School were granted $980 for their vegetable garden project

Mike Fox, TLC chief executive said the business, along with shareholder Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT), were focused on helping community groups to achieve their goals.

"Each funding round we get to see the amazing work various community groups are doing locally.

"We very much see our role in the community as supporting these initiatives through our investment in sponsorship funding, community events, sponsorships and partnerships with local organisations, as well as the good work Maru Energy Trust do to help insulate and heat whare.

"Each year we budget $400,000 for these projects and events that directly benefit local communities," says Fox.

The next TLC funding round opens on 1 March 2023, the first of three $10,000 grants available next year. The main goal of the sponsorship is to benefit as many people as possible within the network.