AA Traveller supports rising trend of fur friendly holidays

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 09:35

With an increase in the number of pets joining families over lockdown, tipping us over the 4.35 million- pets recorded in Kiwi homes in 2020, AA Traveller has taken on the mission of making sure everyone gets the Christmas they’ve dreamt of with a new travel guide.

The first ever AA Traveller Travelling New Zealand with Pets guide is available at AA Centres i-Sites and tourism centres now, and GM AA Traveller Greig Leighton says it aims to provide instant answers to the best pet-friendly places to stay, play and eat across Aotearoa.

"We’ve definitely noticed over the last few years that we’re getting calls from people about pet-friendly accommodation, and a corresponding rise in the number of searches on our booking site. We then thought that with 64% of New Zealand homes having a pet, a rate which is second only to the United States, having all the information to hand could be a big help when holiday time comes around," Greig said.

This new guide includes adventures for all family members, featuring pet-friendly beaches, walks and trails, waterfalls and rivers both near and far from home, and some surprisingly elaborate treats with providers going above and beyond in rolling out the welcome mat.

"What really blew me away was how much thought and care has been put into the services. For example, Hamilton’s The Keg Room has gone so much further than just letting people’s dogs hang out with a water bowl. They love animals so much they’ve created a six-course degustation menu in their honour, complete with dessert.

"Then there’s Newflands team at Tuakau, who provide a space for pet-friendly Christmas work events, and for those times when your fur family can’t be with you, a staycation for dogs, with swimming lessons and speciality doggie-ice cream to round off the day. There’s even a hotel for birds featured in our guide,"" Greig added.

AA Traveller ran a competition for the cover image of the guide, with more than 200 entries, and selected the handsome fellows on the cover (attached), who strutted their stuff at a photo shoot in Muriwai.

Huxley and Edmund are father and son, and their Mum, Danielle Carter was thrilled to see them get the starring role they so clearly deserve, drawing from their modelling experience on their own Instagram account at https://instagram.com/eddyexplores?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= They received a $500 Interislander travel voucher and a $100 Animates Vetcare NZ voucher, so they can have further adventures of their own this summer.

"Given 74 percent-- of pet owners consider their pet to be one of the family, and how long it’s been since Kiwi families were able to enjoy Christmas holidays without some form of restriction in place, we hope that everyone can get the break they deserve, and that our guide goes some way to providing inspiration and solutions to keep all family members happy in this year," Greig said.