Squiggla Making Space at Te Atamira, Tahuna Queenstown this summer

Monday, 19 December, 2022 - 13:30

Creative thinking has become one of the most sought after attributes for the future happiness and health of individuals, workplaces, classrooms, families and communities. The opportunity to engage with creative mark making has arrived in TÄhuna, Queenstown with the Squiggla Making Space, at Te Atamira, Queenstown, this summer from 1 December 2022 to 10 February 2023.

Squiggla is a creative thinking programme that exercises the creative mind through direct playful mark making. Founded by Rob Gardiner, Squiggla wants everyone to know themselves as creative thinkers and understand how their own thinking works. The good news is that we can all train to be more creative.

Using a range of tools including paint sticks, chalk markers, pastels and different textures of crayons, Squiggla is a sensory experience with a clear focus on mark making, relieving the pressure to represent or copy something.

Squiggla’s creative mark making exercises engage intuitive responses, encourage risk through inventive making, alert us to looking and feeling through the senses - from the visual to the tactile and spatial, to the world around us. Through direct improvisational mark making and being in the moment, you can explore these sensations.

Olivia Egerton, Director, Te Atamira is delighted to welcome Squiggla to the South Island. "We are delighted to be the next host of Squiggla and look forward to the community both young and old participating in the space. Squiggla aims to break preconceptions that some people have that they aren’t creative and can’t draw, instead it provides the opportunity for free expression and open-ended experimentation in the wonderful space created."

The Squiggla Making Space is free and open every day. With facilitated sessions every Tuesday 10:30-midday, Squiggla Artist sessions with local artist and tutor Kasia Hebda from 8 January and live music sessions 19 and 26 January and 9 February 2023. For more information please see www.teatamira.nz/whatson.

At Te Atamira, with Squiggla you can become immersed in the wonder of a line moving around a page, as it morphs into a rhythm, a system, a feeling, a curious collection of marks which generate and transform as we make them. As described by US neuroscientist Anna Abraham, "…creativity isn’t something that only a few people need or have. It’s in all of us...It’s like any muscle, you have to exercise it to strengthen it…"