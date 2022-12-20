Never mind Buffy, Hell Pizza is NZ's plant-based virgin-slayer

Tuesday, 20 December, 2022 - 10:45

With a strike rate higher than Buffy nailing vampires, Hell has earned the new moniker of plant-based virgin-slayer, with its latest plant-based pizza offering meaning it’s now taken the alternative-meat cherry of almost 50 per cent of respondents in a recent survey.

Hell surveyed those who have tried the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza so far and found that nearly 70 per cent of those tempted by its newest plant-based offering are meat-eaters. It also persuaded almost 30 per cent to swap meat for more plant-based options in the future.

The survey results align with the ever-growing number of Kiwis reducing the amount of meat they eat. Nearly a quarter say they eat less than they did a year ago - driven by health, environmental or animal welfare issues. Hell’s use of the infamous plant-based alternative Fable Steak led to 30 per cent of people giving the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza a go, with its similarity to real steak being a drawcard. Ben Cumming, Hell CEO, says it’s encouraging that 40 per cent of people say they’re ordering more plant-based pizzas now than they were a year ago.

"When we launched Burger Pizza in 2019, the concept of plant-based pizzas was still fairly new to Kiwis - and we were on a mission to convince more meat-eaters to try plants by offering delicious alternatives that didn’t compromise on taste. "Three years later, we have meat-eaters lining up to try something new, and nearly 30 per cent who ate the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza say it convinced them to swap meat for more plants, which is a massive win," he says.

Hell's fans say they’re up to try any of the pizza makers' experimental flavours, describing them as ‘bangers’, and curiosity leads many to try something different when swapping meat for plants.

"For most who ordered the Steak and Cheese Pie pizza, it wasn’t their first time trying out an alternative, with four out of five people saying they’ve already ordered a plant-based pizza. If you deliver tasty plant-based alternatives, it’s easier than ever for people to step outside their comfort zone and try something new."

Hell’s Steak and Cheese Pie pizza is available for a limited time. To find out more, visit www.hell.co.nz