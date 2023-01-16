Promoting responsible camping in our district this summer - Tararua District Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
Introducing Camping Ambassador Courtenay
Courtenay has been welcoming campers around the Tararua District since after Christmas. If you see Courtenay out and about this holiday period please feel free to say hello. She has been helping the campers with tips and information on how to make the most out of their stay in our beautiful district. She will be visiting freedom camping sites and reserves around the district until 23 January. She has also been promoting Leave no Trace responsible camping as well as encouraging all campers to shop locally.
Council secured funding for this through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) responsible freedom camping programme, which is aimed at managing the thousands of international and domestic freedom campers travelling around New Zealand over summer.
Äkitio Camping Ambassador
MBIE funding has also been secured to provide a camping ambassador specifically for the Äkitio beach, one of Tararua’s busiest areas for tourists during the summer months. For this, Council partnered with NgÄti Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua.
The camping ambassador has been sharing information about the area’s unique beauty as well as educating visitors of local rules, and promoting responsible camping behaviour.
In accordance with Tararua District Council’s Public Places Bylaw, camping along the Äkitio Beach esplanade has been restricted to certified self-contained vehicles this year. This is to improve the social, cultural and environmental wellbeing of the community and its visitors, mitigating the risk of issues from previous years.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice