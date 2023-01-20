Celebrate safely this Lunar New Year - FENZ

Friday, 20 January, 2023 - 09:01

Fire and Emergency is encouraging people celebrating Lunar New Year to be extra vigilant if they plan on lighting lanterns and fireworks this weekend.

Community Education Manager Adrian Nacey says it’s important to be aware of the fire dangers in your area.

"We want everyone who celebrates Lunar New Year to have a wonderful time with friends and family, but to also be conscious of fire safety if planning to light fireworks or sky lanterns," he says.

Some parts of the country are in prohibited and restricted fire seasons, and a temporary ban on the private use of fireworks has been put in place for the Karikari Peninsula, Ahipara township, Thames-Coromandel and islands, Mackenzie Basin, Upper Waitaki, Queenstown-Lakes and Otago Central zones.

Fireworks bans mean you can’t light and set off any fireworks, including sparklers.

Adrian Nacey says sky lanterns also pose a significant fire risk to buildings and vegetation.

"We strongly recommend you do not light sky lanterns. At the very least, keep sky lanterns tethered, and do not release them.

"Keep lanterns away from combustible material, never leave lanterns unattended, and please keep matches and lighters out of reach of children," he says.

Adrian Nacey says people should also note the weather conditions before lighting outdoor fires regardless of the fire season.

"Some parts of the country are forecast to be hot, dry and windy this weekend which are not good conditions for setting off fireworks or sky lanterns," he says.

Before you’re planning to set off fireworks and lanterns, check the conditions, local fire season, and fire danger level at www.checkitsalright.nz.

"It’s important that we all do our bit to keep our friends and family safe," Adrian Nacey says.

Fire and Emergency wishes all those celebrating this occasion to have a Happy Lunar New Year.