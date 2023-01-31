|
Gather up the whÄnau and head to NgÄmotu Beach on 6 February for a chilled afternoon of entertainment, music, and kai at NPDC’s Waitangi Day event. Held in conjunction with NgÄti Te Whiti, the afternoon will be packed with live entertainment and performances and hosted by Ashtrin Haimona and Shelton Healey.
Performers include Tansi Productions Dance Crew, dance-hall reggae from Skateland, and throwback R’n’B /hip hop mashups by Bangers and Mash.
"What better way to mark such a significant day in our country’s history than heading to the beach to spend time with friends and whÄnau," says Lisa Ekdahl, NPDC Events Lead. There will also be kai available from local food trucks, including coffee and gelato to satisfy your tastebuds. You can also enjoy tÄ« rÄkau and Matau-MauÄ« stick games, which will be led by Unity Wara, who recently performed at TSB Festival of Lights. There will also be opportunities to have a go at making a paper waka to float in the moana. Te Wananga o Aotearoa, Migrant Connections and the Taranaki Multi-Ethnic Council will join us for those interested finding out more about their services and courses.
This free event kicks off at 1pm and runs through until 4pm. Fast Facts
