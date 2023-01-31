Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 11:28

Gather up the whÄnau and head to NgÄmotu Beach on 6 February for a chilled afternoon of entertainment, music, and kai at NPDC’s Waitangi Day event. Held in conjunction with NgÄti Te Whiti, the afternoon will be packed with live entertainment and performances and hosted by Ashtrin Haimona and Shelton Healey.

Performers include Tansi Productions Dance Crew, dance-hall reggae from Skateland, and throwback R’n’B /hip hop mashups by Bangers and Mash.

"What better way to mark such a significant day in our country’s history than heading to the beach to spend time with friends and whÄnau," says Lisa Ekdahl, NPDC Events Lead. There will also be kai available from local food trucks, including coffee and gelato to satisfy your tastebuds. You can also enjoy tÄ« rÄkau and Matau-MauÄ« stick games, which will be led by Unity Wara, who recently performed at TSB Festival of Lights. There will also be opportunities to have a go at making a paper waka to float in the moana. Te Wananga o Aotearoa, Migrant Connections and the Taranaki Multi-Ethnic Council will join us for those interested finding out more about their services and courses.

This free event kicks off at 1pm and runs through until 4pm.