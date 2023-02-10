Only one in four Kiwis plan to celebrate this Valentine's Day - Finder

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 06:00

Kiwis have fallen out of love with Valentine’s Day, according to new research from global comparison site Finder.

A nationally representative survey of 1,066 Kiwis found only 1 in 4 (26%) will be celebrating the occasion in 2023.

That’s just one million Kiwis who will be spoiling their special someone this Valentine’s Day.

The research shows those celebrating will spend on average $189 on their special someone - totalling $181 million nationally.

Over $105 million of that total will be spent on dining out, while $11.5 million will be spent dining in.

Angus Kidman, Finder’s editor-at-large in New Zealand, said the majority of Kiwis are avoiding Valentine’s Day this year.

"With cost-of-living challenges wreaking havoc, it’s no surprise Valentine’s Day is taking a back-seat.

"Most Kiwis aren't going to splurge for Valentine's Day, and those who do may well spend less than in previous years."

Finder’s research shows Kiwis will spend a total $6.7 million on flowers, and $45 million on presents, including jewellery.

Kidman said it’s easy to get caught up in the commercialisation of the holiday, but you don’t need to break the bank to treat your significant other.

"Remember it’s about expressing your affection, not about how much money you spend.

"Instead of buying gifts, consider doing something together that creates lasting memories. Take a walk in the park, or cook a meal together.

"Restaurants and flower retailers often raise their prices in the lead up to Valentine's Day. Avoid these overpriced options and opt for a home-cooked meal or a flower picked during a stroll together.

"Celebrating a couple of days later when everything goes on sale is another good approach."

Do you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day?

Yes 26%

No 74%

Source: Finder survey of 1,066 Kiwis, November 2022

How to choose a Valentine’s Day gift:

How long have you been dating for? Buying expensive and overly romantic gifts for someone you just started dating isn’t the best idea. It can put unnecessary pressure on the relationship. A more relationship-age appropriate gift might be buying tickets you can both use, or even just treating them to dinner.

Personality. Hopefully, if you’ve been dating for a while, you have some idea of their personality and what makes them tick. Asking the why will help you unlock personality ticks and find the perfect gift - even if it has nothing to do with where you originally started.

Hobbies. Or more importantly, what do they want to do but haven’t done so yet? Hobbies are an easy and obvious place to scrape ideas from. A snowboarder will never say no to a new pair of goggles and a budding MasterChef will love the gourmet ingredients you got them. But if you want to go a step further, what’s the one thing they want to do but haven’t yet?