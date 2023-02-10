Where is it easier to find love in New Zealand - online or offline?

Friday, 10 February, 2023 - 11:23

Picodi.com analysts checked the statistics of searches related to finding a significant other online and created a ranking of the most online regions.

Our queries list consisted of the most popular dating apps and general phrases, such as "dating website". To make the comparison fair, we juxtaposed the number of queries with the latest StatsNZ data on the population in individual regions.

After looking closely at the data of the most popular search engine in New Zealand, we found out that citizens of Canterbury, Taranaki and Manawatu-Whanganui are most likely to find their significant other online. Internet users visit dating websites in those regions more frequently than the country average.

On the other hand, citizens of Auckland, Tasman and Gisborne look for love online the least. In those regions, finding a significant other offline - in the street, at work or at social parties - is most likely more prevalent.

This is what the ranking of all regions looks like:

Canterbury Taranaki Manawatu-Whanganui Southland Hawke’s Bay Nelson Marlborough Otago Waikato Bay of Plenty Wellington Northland West Coast Auckland Tasman Gisborne