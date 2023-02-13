Soljans Estate Winery to host Croatian Harvest Festival "Berba" this March

Monday, 13 February, 2023 - 10:11

Get ready for an exciting weekend of wine, food, and fun at Soljans Estate Winery, as we celebrate another harvest in New Zealand! Come, sip, and enjoy, while indulging in delicious food and wine with live music from Matt Parkinson and Stu J, plus the much anticipatedgrape stomping.

On Saturday 4th March and Sunday 5th March, Soljans Estate Winery will be hosting a full day of festivities, starting from 11:30am with a winery tour followed by live music and grape stomping for a true harvest experience. Through the two days, attendees can enjoy free wine tasting, Novo Vino tasting, barrel rolling and a special menu. And to make the experience even more enjoyable, we'll be offering discounts and Soljans Sangria by the jug throughout the entire weekend.

This is Soljans flagshipannual eventthat will provide a unique experience for wine lovers and foodies alike. Come and immerse yourself in the beauty of Soljans Estate Wineryand the West Auckland Wine region, and enjoy live music in a relaxed and indulgent setting.

Book your table now and get ready to join us for an unforgettable experience. For more information or to make a reservation, please head to our website or contact us via bistro@soljans.co.nzSoljans Estate Winery-Come, Sip, Enjoy!