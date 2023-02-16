Whittaker's brings together Blondie and Biscuit for the 'perfect match'

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 09:02

Whittaker’s is pleased to release a new Limited Edition Blondie and Biscuit 250g Block. Available only while stocks last, it pairs the signature flavour of Whittaker’s authentically caramelised Blondie chocolate with dark, crunchy, homestyle biscuit pieces for a moreish new treat.

Whittaker’s Product Development Manager, Megan Sinclair, says bringing Blondie and Biscuit together has created a flavour and texture match made in heaven.

"The crispy texture of the locally crafted dark cocoa biscuit offers a whole new way to enjoy our delicious Blondie Chocolate. The interaction between the cocoa crunch and the smooth toasted caramel, milk and buttery flavours makes it insanely moreish," says Megan.

Whittaker’s Blondie chocolate is crafted by heating the ingredients to the perfect high temperature for a precise amount of time, creating an authentic caramelisation that doesn’t require added caramel flavours or colourings.

"By adding generous amounts of dark cocoa biscuit pieces, we think this will appeal not only to lovers of Whittaker’s Blondie chocolate, but anyone who wants a sweet treat with their cup of tea or coffee. It’s a great way to enjoy the crispy, buttery taste of home baking without the tidy up!" says Megan.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Whittaker’s Blondie and Biscuit is made from Beans to Bar at its single factory in Porirua. It is also palm oil free and Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of products crafted from Ghanaian cocoa beans.

Whittaker’s Blondie and Biscuit will be available while stocks last in a classic 250g block and will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 20 February 2023, subject to any delays related to the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.