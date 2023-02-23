A Who's Who of iD Dunedin Fashion Week

Thursday, 23 February, 2023 - 11:52

The 2023 iD Dunedin Fashion Show is shaping up to be an absolute fashion spectacular, with a stellar cast of New Zealand fashion personalities coming to town to play a part.

Iconic Auckland label Zambesi is returning to Dunedin Railway Station runway, showing a women’s wear collection with some highlight menswear pieces. Designer Elisabeth Findlay’s instinctive style creates enduring clothes that reflect both realism and imagination. Event Manager Victoria Muir says, "We’re so thrilled to have Zambesi in the line-up again this year. We’re especially delighted to be showing their iconic New Zealand menswear - the 2023 show has some absolutely stunning men’s garments amongst the Emerging Designers finalists as well."

Findlay says, "I am honoured and excited to be part of the judging panel this year and it feels great to show our new collection in my hometown again. The home of ID Dunedin Fashion."

One of the most hotly anticipated days in the lead up to the shows is the Emerging Designers judging day, scheduled for Thursday 30 March. This year, the 29 finalists will show their collections to a panel of seven jurors.

Elisabeth Findlay will return to the panel alongside first time jurors, James Dobson (Jimmy D and Beauty Benders), and new iD board member and original finalist Tara Viggo (Paper Theory). VIVA Magazine Managing Editor Amanda Linnell returns and Dunedin designers Margi Robertson and Charmaine Reveley round out the group, along with head judge Tanya Carlson.

Carlson says "After three years of judging the event virtually, we’re thrilled to welcome back the emerging designers to Åtepoti Dunedin. The energy, optimism and vibrancy that this talented pool of emerging designers brings to the event makes judging their collections both a challenge and an incredible privilege. Each judge brings a unique perspective, and extensive industry knowledge, and we’re looking forward to an inspiring judging day."

iD Dunedin Fashion Week is also very much looking forward to having Laura McGoldrick and Callum Proctor (The HITS) as MCs for the show - they promise to bring their own fashion insights as well as some great banter and fun.