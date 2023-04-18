Coromandel launches 'world’s longest lottery' in bid to encourage visitors back

Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 - 08:54

With the KÅpÅ« - Hikuai SH25A closed for the foreseeable future, Destination Coromandel has launched a world-first driving lottery to encourage Kiwis to take the coastal route of State Highway 25 and visit the tourism-reliant region more regularly.

"Following a rough start to the year with visitor numbers down significantly - as with many regions - we wanted to do something that reminded Kiwis that the Coromandel region is open and we’re ready to host them. The Coromandel is still a fabulous destination to visit and we want to be back on the itinerary," says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt.

This coming Anzac long weekend - from Friday the 21st until Tuesday the 25th - any vehicle that drives SH25 Coromandel Loop will be in the draw to win a range of epic prizes including three nights at Hahei Beach Resort in a beach front bach, boat trips, snorkel tours and even dozens of Coromandel oysters.

The Lucky Loop game uses cameras which are set up in secret locations on SH25 from Thames to Waihi, and vehicles photographed at computer-generated random times will receive the corresponding prize. Details on the winners will be posted to luckyloop.co.nz after the weekend.

Destination Hauraki Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden says this campaign is the first of its kind in Coromandel and believes it’s a world-first. "Travellers will notice some more signs this long weekend, but instead of bad news, these signs will prompt people to visit luckyloop.co.nz to see if they’ve won."

"There’s still a perception that the Coromandel isn’t open and uncertainty about access, so we wanted to encourage visitation by doing something really fun. Not only can travellers win prizes, but they’ll also help out all the local businesses who have been affected by adverse weather this year.

"Despite the coastal loop taking a tad longer than driving over the hill, travellers will also be rewarded with fantastic views and a diverse range of homegrown local experiences. As locals know, it’s worth taking your time and stopping off along the way," adds Dryden.

Mike Grogan, director of Cathedral Cove Kayak Tours, who has put up a tour as one of the prizes says he is stoked to be a part of this campaign. "Anything we can do to get Kiwis coming back to see us more regularly is a good thing. And it’s cool to see it in done in a fun and innovative, typically Coromandel way."

About the Lucky Loop:

Promotion runs from 12.01am Friday 21st April 2023 - 11.59pm Tuesday 25th April 2023 Prizes up for grabs include:

Three nights at Hahei Beach Resort (Beach Front Bach) Hahei Explorer Boat Trip Cathedral Cove Dive Snorkel Tour Fun Zone Adventure Park Passes Dive Zone Whitianga Trips Dozens of Coromandel Oysters

Visit www.luckyloop.co.nz for more information