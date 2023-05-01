Whittaker’s Honey Nougat and Almond is a delicious new take on a classic flavour

Monday, 1 May, 2023 - 08:08

Whittaker’s is pleased to add its decadent new Honey Nougat and Almond 250g Block to its range, perfect for those who love to go nuts with their chocolate or anyone who loves to try something new from Whittaker’s.

This premium new flavour features generous New Zealand clover honey nougat crisps and roasted almond pieces in deliciously smooth Whittaker’s 33% 5 Roll Refined Creamy Milk Chocolate, delivering the perfect balance of texture and taste.

Whittaker’s Co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says that while honey nougat and almond is a classic flavour, Whittaker’s has stamped its own mark in bringing this to life in Whittaker’s Honey Nougat and Almond Block.

"We think the secret to the moreishness of this new flavour is the lightness and crunchiness of the honey nougat, paired with perfectly roasted almond pieces, complemented by the rich creaminess of our Creamy Milk Chocolate.

"We hope Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers will agree it really delivers the full sensory experience we were aiming for with our take on this classic flavour," says Holly.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Whittaker’s Honey Nougat and Almond is made from beans-to-bar at its one factory in Porirua. It is also proudly palm oil-free and made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Ghanaian cocoa beans.

Whittaker’s Honey Nougat and Almond is a permanent addition to Whittaker’s core range and is available in a classic 250g block. It will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 8 May.