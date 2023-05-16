Top UK food critic William Sitwell’s culinary tour of Auckland

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 13:22

Renowned British restaurant critic and MasterChef UK judge, William Sitwell will experience a day-long culinary tour of TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland this week. With a packed itinerary visiting fine dining treasures and local foodie haunts, a highlight of the private food tour includes a meal at Homeland, known as the food embassy of Aotearoa and the Pacific, sitting down with celebrated Kiwi chef Peter Gordon.

Known as much for his love of authentic cuisine as his witty, sometimes provocative and occasionally controversial views, William Sitwell is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food writers and restaurant critic for The Telegraph. This month, he is visiting Aotearoa New Zealand for the first time to promote his latest book The Restaurant - A History of Eating Out, a gastronomic exploration covering the past 2000 years, at the Auckland Writers Festival.

The tour has been organised by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency and The Big Foody, a well-known Auckland-based food tour operator.

Annie Dundas, Head of Visitor Economy at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited, says, "There are few better ways to learn about the culture of a destination than exploring its food story. Auckland’s hospitality industry is full of incredible eateries and bars serving the highest quality ingredients and is bursting with innovation. Naturally, there is a strong New Zealand and Pacific influence, but the eclectic mix of food and flavour on offer echoes our region’s vibrant and diverse population."

Each year, TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited develops Iconic Auckland Eats, a 100-long list of the region's most beloved dishes. It highlights unique and well-loved dishes that can only be enjoyed in TÄmaki Makaurau, with nominators sharing stories of their favourite food experiences. The third iteration of Iconic Auckland Eats launched at the end of 2022 - testament to the region’s thriving hospitality industry.

Elle Armon Jones of the Big Foody says, "From timeless classics and authentic cuisine to epic fusion eateries, Auckland really has a brilliant food scene to showcase. We are thrilled to have the chance to let this esteemed writer and food expert take in some of the greatest that Auckland has to offer. We hope William feels inspired."

William Sitwell’s culinary sojourn of Auckland kicks off by exploring the wonders of Karangahape, Dominion and Ponsonby Roads - three rich food areas in the heart of the city - canvassing some of Auckland’s greatest coffee, cheeses and baked goods through to site visits of favourite local eateries. This is followed by lunch with the celebrity chef at Homeland. The day ends with a curated Aotearoa fine wine tasting, topped off by dinner at Culprit dining room, known for its nostalgic Kiwi cuisine with a modern global edge.

As part of the Auckland Writers Festival line up, William Sitwell will also be speaking on 18 May at a ticketed lunch at MoVida and on 19 May at the Aotea Centre, where he will share tales of his most memorable food experiences and the evolution of dining out. The event is supported by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.