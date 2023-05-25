DoorDash celebrates one year in New Zealand with burger deal

Thursday, 25 May, 2023 - 08:29

DoorDash celebrates one year in New Zealand with limited edition burger deal Grab a $0 burger- from some of New Zealand’s top restaurants only until 4th June!

DoorDash has officially been in New Zealand for one year, and to celebrate they are sharing the love with $0 burgers- in Wellington and Christchurch.

From today until 4th June, new and well-seasoned DoorDash users across Wellington and Christchurch can get their hands on a $0 burger- from some of the country’s most popular burger eateries when they spend $25 in their app cart. Scrumptious burgers on offer throughout the weekend include selections from Gorilla Burger, Reburger, Mama Brown and Lord of the Fries in Wellington, and Fush, Empire Chicken and Burger Station in Christchurch. There’s no denying that Kiwis love a burger, with burgers coming out on top for DoorDash deliveries over the last year - closely followed by Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian and Indian. DoorDash data over the last year has burgers as the top menu item ordered on the app alongside fried chicken, with pizza, butter chicken, meat on chips and noodles taking runners up. DoorDash has had a terrific first year in New Zealand, and we thought it was fitting to celebrate this milestone by supporting our merchants, says DoorDash General Manager New Zealand, Australia and Canada, Rebecca Burrows. "Since expanding, New Zealand has been our most successful launch and we’ve been so delighted that Kiwis have been loving what we do."

"In Wellington and Christchurch, we’ve connected with some of the country’s most incredible local restaurants and have been so stoked to help them bring more of their food directly to people’s doors."

ReBurger’s crowd favourite Smashed Prince burger is just one of many that will be up for grabs on the DoorDash app throughout the week. "We were very excited when DoorDash entered the Wellington food delivery market and keen to jump on board!" says Boris Reiber from ReBurger. Mama Brown, renowned for their epic burgers, have been a popular restaurant on the DoorDash Wellington app since its launch and will be offering up their delicious Southern Fried Chicken burger as part of the promotion.

"Mama Brown was thrilled to be a launch partner of DoorDash when they entered the New Zealand market last year, and it's been a fantastic first year of collaboration with them," says Mama Brown’s Marketing Manager, Johnny Durham.

To access the exclusive burger promotion and celebrate DoorDash’s first Kiwi birthday, download the DoorDash app and get ordering. -Offer valid for one selected menu item per merchant per order across participating merchants while supplies last. Limited to an aggregate of 500 redemptions per day. Promotion valid only when cart subtotal is at least $25 (excluding fees and taxes) and the promotional menu item is added to cart. Offer valid from 1pm-5pm NZT on 25 May to 4 June at participating locations or while supplies last. Valid only in Wellington and Christchurch. Limit one redemption per promo code. Fees apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or created a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Multiple promo codes may apply, use relevant promo code for selected merchant to redeem.