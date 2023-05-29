‘What’s for dinner NZ?’ - Simon Gault’s campaign to 'encourage NZ to create easy flavour sensations at home'

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 18:02

A recent poll has confirmed that 70 per cent of Kiwi’s are eating out at restaurants less, choosing to cook more at home as the nation tightens its belts.

The poll, which received close to 1,800 responses, was undertaken as part of Simon Gault’s latest activity to understand what Kiwi’s cook most often with the ‘What’s for dinner NZ’? campaign launching today.

"While we might be eating out less there is no reason not to eat great tasting food," says Simon. "So - I’m asking Kiwi’s what their go to dinner is so I can help them make their go to meal taste better."

Respondents to the poll stated that with costs increasing, and less spare money they were cooking at home more. Comments indicated that people are making the most of the opportunity to try new recipes and to practice their cooking skills.

Simon believes that adding flavour doesn’t have to be hard. Whether it’s a special occasion or a simple mid-week meal - there are some easy things we can all do to make our home cooked meal taste great.

Using the insights from the ‘What’s for dinner NZ?’ challenge, Simon will share ideas to help home cooks think a little creatively about what they’re cooking. Videos will show Kiwis how to create a flavour sensation at home with the assistance of Simon’s new Flavour Shot range.

"My Flavour Shots let you season like a restaurant chef, simply adding a single or double shot for an instant burst of flavour," says Simon.

Gault’s Flavour Shots provide a perfectly balanced, pre-measured blend of dried herbs and spices to elevate even the simplest family favourite.

"I’m really looking forward to knowing what we’re cooking for dinner so I can find new ways of using Flavour Shots to help Kiwis think differently about their favourite meals - be it scones, eggs on toast, a roast chicken or a vegetable curry!’

Entrants to the ‘What’s for Dinner NZ?’ campaign will go in the draw to win a range of prizes. The winner will win a trip to cook and eat with Simon and Erin Simpson at Gault’s Deli Kitchen and will also take home a brand new premium French De Dietrich oven kindly sponsored by Trade Depot. Spot prizes from Gault’s stock and Flavour Shots range will also be awarded.

Find out more and tell us what your cooking for dinner at @gaultsnz or online here.