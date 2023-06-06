Pascall sparks debate with Pascall Hokey Pokey Flavour Lumps

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 08:21

Pascall has announced the release of a new special edition treat - Pascall Hokey Pokey Flavour Lumps. Taking inspiration from the much-loved Kiwi favourite, Hokey Pokey, Pascall wants to know how Kiwis prefer to eat the new Pascall Lumps flavour, crunchy or chewy?

Confectionery connoisseurs across New Zealand have long been divided on how to best enjoy the iconic Kiwi treat, Pascall Pineapple Lumps and its delicious flavour variations. Some say soft and chewy straight from the bag is superior; others are adamant frozen is king for maximum crunch. Please be aware that after freezing, texture can become hard and chewy during thawing so enjoy carefully.

The decade long debate is being re-ignited with the launch of the special edition PASCALL HOKEY POKEY FLAVOUR LUMPS.

"Whether it’s home-made honeycomb or Hokey Pokey ice-cream, Hokey Pokey is known as an iconic Kiwi treat so we’re really excited for New Zealanders to try our take on this flavour with our new PASCALL HOKEY POKEY FLAVOUR LUMPS.

"We know loyal Pascall and Hokey Pokey fans will have strong opinions on how to best enjoy this new treat when sharing a pack with their family and friends. Chewy or crunchy - we want to hear what they think," says Nicola Robertson of Pascall New Zealand.

Whether you are team crunchy or chewy, be sure to get your hands on a pack of the new special edition PASCALL HOKEY POKEY FLAVOUR LUMPS to enjoy your way this winter. Or try them both ways to come up with your own verdict!

Bursting with hokey pokey flavour, and coated in delicious dark choc, PASCALL HOKEY POKEY FLAVOUR LUMPS are available now at your local supermarket, dairy or petrol station - make sure to give them a try while stocks last!

RRP: $3.29