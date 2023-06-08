DFS Winter Fireworks for Queenstown

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 11:15

T Galleria by DFS, Queenstown, the ultimate luxury shopping destination, proudly announces the return of the highly anticipated Queenstown winter fireworks.

Prepare to be enchanted as the night sky illuminates with a mesmerising display of vibrant colours on Friday June 30, in the heart of this renowned resort town.

T Galleria by DFS promises a sensational evening filled with awe-inspiring fireworks and an array of activities around the Queenstown Bay waterfront. Visitors and locals are encouraged to embrace the excitement of giveaways, street performances, pop-up stalls, and other delightful surprises including kids' activities and local entertainers brought exclusively by the team from T Galleria by DFS.

This business support has enabled the return of the DFS Winter Fireworks display.

T Galleria by DFS General Manager Mario Gabriel said he was "delighted" to bring back this beloved event for the local community and visitors. Nestled within the elegantly revamped O'Connells Pavilion, T Galleria by DFS has become an integral part of the resident and business community since its grand opening seven months ago.

"When we discovered the opportunity to support such an iconic event, we jumped at the chance," said Mario. "As advocates of supporting our local community, we’re thrilled to contribute to the magic of winter festivities and ensure that this cherished winter tradition continues to thrive."

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said it was "fantastic" to have the event back on the calendar for the community.

"The Winter Fireworks have always been a wonderful drawcard for tourists and locals alike. Events like this really create that buzz and excitement that bring winter in Queenstown to life," he said.

Mario invites everyone to wrap up warmly and join in the celebrations from 5:30pm onwards with fireworks at 6.30pm.

In addition to the fireworks, the event will also support the Love Queenstown community fund that supports local climate, conservation and biodiversity projects that make an impact.

This will include a Love Queenstown photo competition with prizes from DFS, and a silent auction supported by DFS and other businesses with proceeds going to the fund.

"We really want to see locals and visitors immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere before enjoying the breathtaking fireworks display," said Mario.

"We also extend a warm invitation to downtown businesses to join us in celebrating the essence of winter."

T Galleria by DFS, Queenstown has established itself as a magnificent three-level store, captivating visitors with its resort-style atmosphere. Spanning 1800sqm within the newly refurbished O'Connells Mall, this luxury emporium showcases over 120 international and premium local New Zealand brands. Nearly 40 of these brands are exclusively available at T Galleria by DFS, attracting fashion enthusiasts with renowned names such as Burberry, Chloé, and Moncler.

Beauty lovers are enticed by offerings from esteemed houses like Dior, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Tom Ford, La Prairie, Clarins, and Gucci. The curated selection of watches, wines, culinary delights, and unique gifts make this a destination for locals and visitors. For more information, visit DFS.COM.