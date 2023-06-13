Introducing Northbrook: A new vision for luxury later living in NZ

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 12:36

Shaped by New Zealand’s leading design thinkers, Northbrook is a new vision for a luxury lifestyle and the first of its kind in New Zealand. With its first show suite now open in Wynyard Quarter in central Auckland, Northbrook is a brand new luxurious later living offering that is being built in exquisite locations throughout New Zealand, with thoughtful design and premium facilities, all curated for five-star hotel-like waterfront living.

Northbrook is bringing New Zealanders thoughtfully designed homes that provide spacious living for the discerning, with a wealth of leisure options for residents to live well now and have confidence in critical services that are available, if required later.

"Our vision for Northbrook was to design an offering for later living that was like living in a five-star hotel with all your friends. It has been three years in the making and we are not only excited but proud to bring the first of five Northbrook locations to the market," Winton CEO, Chris Meehan explains.

"Northbrook is setting the new standard in exceptional living in a retirement market that has been looking for something different, and I’m so proud to be involved in the creation, development and operation of Northbrook," says Northbrook Director, Julian Cook.

"Everything we do is about enhancing the lives of Northbrook residents and offering something that isn’t currently on offer in New Zealand. We want residents to continue their active lifestyle in distinguished surroundings which they're already accustomed to."

As well as having meticulous design, extra care is taken to protect the existing surroundings.

Native plantings blend with manicured gardens and mature growth, to lend a seamless quality to the landscapes. Throughout all Northbrook properties, only the highest quality materials are used as well as ensuring an environmentally responsive design to support each location.

Thought has been given to every detail of luxury later living, from the spacious and private residences to the beautifully designed and appointed facilities and amenities at each location.

These include a concierge, superior dining experiences curated by the Northbrook Executive Chef, residents’ lounge and bar, yoga studio, gym, heated pool, spa, infrared sauna, gardens and workshops. Each location has unique inclusions that take advantage of its local surroundings, like the private marina at Northbrook Wynyard Quarter.

Northbrook Wynyard Quarter sales have just launched, and the show suite at Northbrook Wanaka will open in July. Three further developments are underway in Christchurch, Arrowtown and Launch Bay Hobsonville Point.

For more information, visit northbrook.co.nz or see the offering first hand at the Wynyard Quarter show apartment open daily 10am - 4pm.

Northbrook Wynyard Quarter has a total of 154 residences including care suites. There is a range of 1- 4 bedroom apartments with pricing starting from $1.45 million for a one-bedroom and range $13.75 million for a four-bedroom penthouse.