NZ Music - Photos by Chris Cuffaro

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 00:25

Agentx / Publicity+ presents, with assistance from Auckland City of Music and MusicHelps, LA music photographer Chris Cuffaro’s NZ Music photo exhibition.

Shot in Jan/Feb of this year, the exhibition shows at Art News Aotearoa, Level 9, 10 Lorne Street, Auckland from Thursday 6 July - Sunday 16 July. Admission is FREE!

The one-of-a-kind framed and signed photos will be on display for ten days in Auckland Central, and are for sale via Webb’s Auction House online, with 100% of proceeds going to charity MusicHelps.

Come see Tiki Taane, Boh Runga, Muroki, Jon Toogood, Don McGlashan, Reb Fountain, Theia, Julia Deans, JessB, Hollie Smith, Tami Neilson, Fat Freddys Drop, Troy Kingi, Murray Cammick, Tali, Ben Horlock and Proteins of Magic, hear Chris talk (via video), and view behind the scene’s footage. The opening night event on Thursday 6 July will feature live music by Ben Horlock, followed by deejay Murray Cammick. RSVP HERE / www.ChrisCuffaroNZ.com

Chris has photographed some of the biggest musicians globally, including iconic shots of Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, George Michael, Iggy Pop, No Doubt, Henry Rollins, Elvis Costello, Nick Cave and Soundgarden. These images have regularly appeared in Rolling Stone, Spin, RayGun, Vibe, Musician as well as on more than 200 album covers.

Many thanks to the sponsors and partners who have made this possible including Art News Aotearoa, Webb’s Auction House, Radio Hauraki, Phantom Billstickers, FromThePit, Auckland Live, The Picture Hanging Guy, Factory Frames, Guitar Gallery, Karma Drinks, and Rolling Stone AU/NZ, who will feature the photos in their September - November issue.

"It was a thrill to be photographed by Chris, and to hear about him growing up in California and blagging his way into every gig he could. I’m thrilled, too, that he’s donating the proceeds from his auction of these very cool NZ Music photos to MusicHelps - a charity dear to my heart - that helps get music out into the community to heal and change lives, while also looking after Aotearoa/New Zealand music workers"- Don McGlashan / Musician / MusicHelps

"Coming to NZ to exhibit my work and photograph Kiwi musicians in February was an unforgettable experience, even without the cyclones! Meeting and discovering so many talented NZ musicians and photographers and being able to help, has given me so much joy. Thanks to Leesa Tilley /Agentx for making this happen, and I look forward to seeing my new NZ friends again soon"- Chris Cuffaro / Photographer

"Working in music and the arts is incredibly tough. Long hours, job insecurity, and sometimes abuse. It’s extremely comforting to know places and people such as MusicHelps are there. Thanks to Auckland City of Music, the musicians, and sponsors, and to Chris Cuffaro for this generous gift of talent and aroha to our Aotearoa music industry whanau"- Leesa Tilley / Promoter Agentx / Publicity+

"We're delighted that Auckland City of Music was able to contribute to this project. Having such a respected name as Chris Cuffaro documenting these musicians, as well as imparting his knowledge to local music photographers, only serves to enhance our reputation as a creative city, with music as its heartbeat" - Mark Roach / Auckland City of Music

"At Webb’s we are big believers in the life-changing power of art, including music. We are delighted to support this charity sale. All the photographs in this fantastic series can be bid on via our website, and we will be donating the full buyer’s premium to MusicHelps. This is a wonderful opportunity to own a tangible piece of NZ music history while helping support a great cause" - Danica Paki / Webb’s Auction House

"The shoots were a big part of my Greatest Hits project. What I loved about the experience of these shoots was I did not know anyone or their music. I made sure not to listen to anything till after the shoot. Every shoot was easy and fun, everyone was so amazing to me and shooting them was a blessing. Afterwards I listened to their music and was blown away. I’m a big fan now and have spread the word back here in Los Angeles. I thank everyone for their love, support and giving me the experience of a lifetime"- Chris Cuffaro / Photographer

musichelps.org.nz/ ChrisCuffaroNZ.com