Winton granted resource consent for Northbrook Avon Loop

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 11:02

Northbrook, a luxurious new vision for later living, has progressed its plans in Christchurch with Resource Consent granted at the exquisite Avon Loop location.

Northbrook Avon Loop will include 219 total units, including 51 Serviced and Care Units, designed for sophisticated living within park surrounds overlooking and creating easy connection with the Avon. Northbrook offers spacious and private luxury residences, superior dining experiences, premium facilities and amenities and essential care when needed.

The 14,735 sqm site is located in central Christchurch on Oxford Terrace and alongside Avon River, with beautiful park surrounds akin to those throughout Christchurch.

The Resource Consent granted by Christchurch City Council covers the five multi-storey buildings that make up Northbrook Avon Loop and the associated earthworks and landscaping.

Northbrook Director Julian Cook said, "Receiving Resource Consent for Northbrook Avon Loop secures our luxury later offering in the Canterbury Region for those that want a sophisticated five-star lifestyle in their later years."

With consent granted, detailed planning is underway and works onsite will start in the near future.

