"Publication of a short book 'Landlords are Sh-t' by Mary Jane Walker"

Tuesday, 11 July, 2023 - 21:18

Today, 12 July 2023, is the day Mary Jane Walker releases her short, 12,400-word book Landlords are Sh-t: An Accidental Kiwi Property Owner Spills the Beans on the Least Popular Profession.

Good or bad, all landlords are now tarred with the same brush. They are the meat in the sandwich; made into scapegoats by successive governments that have failed to tackle the housing shortage.

We have gained two million more people since the start of the 1990s, yet housebuilding has not kept pace.

We had a consensus to build more, till National backtracked just lately.

Here are some boiled-down anecdotes from the book:

"During Covid, I gave my tenants a 40% reduction in rent. They rewarded me by saying they were leaving and paying no more rent."

"At one stage, there were flies appearing everywhere and there was a terrible smell. It turned out the downstairs tenant was throwing his rubbish directly under the house and not in the bin. Plus, you wouldn’t believe what goes into the recycling bins."

"One of the neighbours smashed my fence in a fit of mania. This guy was what we call a P dealer, meaning a trader in methamphetamine. His girlfriend dove under my car at the madman’s instruction so they could get me prosecuted for running her over. I managed to put my foot on the brake just in time."

"I tried to get a worker into the property to clear the guttering and clear it up. But one of my tenants said she didn’t like the worker and didn’t want him to do the work. She said that the work would disturb her peace and quiet. I found out that this woman was at a protest on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand when my work was to have been done."