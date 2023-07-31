Farrah's unwraps its new pizza bases

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 08:49

Farrah’s, local makers of New Zealand’s favourite wraps, is delighted to launch its new pizza bases, including a keto-friendly option. Made to a unique recipe, Farrah’s pizza bases are not only ultra-thin and crispy, but also specially designed to be loaded with your favourite toppings.

Farrah’s Original and Keto Ultra Thin and Crispy Pizza Bases are made with olive oil and baked over an open flame. They are yeast and dairy-free and vegan-friendly, and the keto option has just 2.1g of carbohydrates per serve.

Farrah’s General Manager, Mike Murray, says with pizza being a classic option for families and friends to make and share a meal, Farrah’s is excited to offer the convenience of its delicious new pizza bases.

"Our wraps have become a staple for many Kiwi families, and we hope they’ll also love our new ultra-thin and crispy pizza bases, which they can easily find in their local supermarket alongside our wraps.

"The base makes or breaks a pizza, so we’ve taken great care in crafting these to ensure they have an authentic taste that will be delicious no matter what toppings people add," says Mike.

Farrah’s Original and Keto Pizza Bases come in packs of three, with the Original Pizza Bases priced at $6.50 and the Keto Pizza Bases competitively priced at $7.00.

"This price point for our keto pizza bases makes them a more affordable option than other keto pizza bases on the market, great for those who prefer low carb options. We know lots of people have a preference for this, based on the popularity of our Farrah’s Keto-Friendly Wraps," says Mike.

Farrah’s Original and Keto Ultra Thin and Crispy Pizza Bases can be found alongside Farrah’s Wraps in New World and Pak N Save stores nationwide from Monday 31 July.

Family-owned and operated, Farrah’s makes all of its delicious wraps, tortillas, and now pizza bases at its one factory in Upper Hutt. For tips and recipe inspiration, visit Farrah’s website and social media channels, or think outside the (pizza) box and share your own creations.