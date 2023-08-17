Hundreds of canines 'put their paws forward'

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 09:14

Almost 400 of New Zealand’s most prized hounds have put their best paws forward vying for the prestigious titles Top Office Dog, Top Dog with a Job and Top Home Office Dog in the 2023 Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition.

Now in its eighth year, the annual contest salutes not only our office canine colleagues who bring us joy and boost our mental health but dogs with an extraordinary commitment to their communities. From biosecurity detection dogs, therapy dogs and even a Ministry of Justice court dog, our pooch partners have become vital workforce members.

Competition finalist Mabel, a golden retriever from Tauranga, is currently New Zealand’s only court dog trained to support victims of crime. Mobility Dogs own Mabel but have kindly given her to Gail Bryce at the Ministry of Justice to work with in court.

"As part of her training, Mabel went through the Puppies in Prison programme, which saw her living in both Springhill and Auckland Women’s prisons. This has set her up for her new job in the courtroom, and there is a wonderful synergy that offenders trained Mabel, and now she supports victims of crime," says Gail.

"When there’s a trial in Tauranga involving young people, they are offered Mabel’s support. She’ll meet them outside and walk with them through the security station, minimising any stress they might feel. The security team will wand and pat down Mabel, which the children find funny. There can be a lot of waiting at court, so Mabel can show off her skills at opening cupboards and drawers in the witness room, passing the children packets of biscuits and toys. It’s well known that stroking a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol, and we find the child’s family and other support workers also benefit from having Mabel. She’s always available for cuddles and even the judges will give her a belly rub - she’s a huge asset to the Ministry."

Further south in Queenstown, Nova Scotian Duck Tolling Retriever Nala is trained to track human scent underneath the snow, deployed in the event of an avalanche to find missing or buried humans. Cardrona Alpine Resort Ski Patroller Aimee Prendergast says Nala is a huge asset to the rescue team.

"What would take 20 people on foot four hours to search, Nala can do in 30 minutes. Her job is so important because speed is the key to survival. She works at Cardrona and is one of three pups who help educate mountain users of avalanche danger and snow safety. Her expertise reaches far and wide in the community - from simply putting a smile on someone’s face to being someone’s rescuer and only hope in their moment of need."

Frog Recruitment Managing Director Shannon Barlow says dogs like Mabel and Nala highlight the variety and breadth of the important jobs our canine colleagues are enlisted to do.

"This year’s shortlist reveals the unique value that dogs play when they have a job; these dogs are vitally important to our economy because their canine abilities help to control pests in our regional parks, secure our borders from biohazards, or perform search and rescues to save human lives.

"It’s well researched that dogs in the workplace also have a positive impact on mental health and morale and can improve productivity and reduce absenteeism. This annual competition was established to celebrate working dogs and dogs at work. It’s fantastic that we have such a huge range of dogs in the lineup - it shows that our canine friends really are ‘man’s best friend’."

NZ’s Top Dog is organised by Frog Recruitment, Indeed and JetPark Hotels. Judging will be undertaken by Frog, JetPark and dog trainer and animal behaviourist Pauline Blomfield. The winners of each category will receive a prize package worth $1,000 including the illustrious Top Dog trophy. Runners up will also receive a pack of goodies for their pet pooches.

The winners will be announced live on Frog Recruitment’s Facebook, Linkedin, and Youtube channel on Friday, 25 August 2023.