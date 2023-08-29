FOTOFEST '23 this year, sharing stories of humanity through photography

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 08:48

FOTOFEST, the annual photography event for Hastings and Hawke's Bay is back from September 15th - 25th in Hastings city. With more than 20 exhibition's throughout the CBD using retail windows and laneways as well as two pop up galleries, the 10 day event is for locals and visitors to the Bay to enjoy, "with or without a camera" This year two international exhibitors join the lineup alongside a range of local and national photographers, contributing to a focus on advocacy and humanity.

Maribel Pottstock, a Chilean photographer with her series of images from Easter Island and the moÊ»ai ,monolithic human figures carved by the Rapa Nui people on Rapa Nui (Easter Island) in eastern Polynesia between the years 1250 and 1500 and French Canadian photographer Arianne CleÌmentwith her exhibition , How to live to 100, which captures beautiful images of the elderly living within "blue zone" countries, places renowned for the vitality and well-being of their elderly.

Alongside, Abhi Chinniah who grew up in East Coast Malaysia with her debut photographic series, ‘Light Skin Dark Skin,’ exploring the journeys people have to take because of the colour of their skin and Antonio Alba,a 21 year old Mexican photographer seeking the true beauty for this world we live in through her images.

Event Coordinator, Shayne Jeffares says of this year's event " We so want to add to the creative vibe that Hastings is becoming known for - This is going to be a fantastic event with more creatives from across the country contributing and more people getting behind to support.

He adds that this year sees a focus on humanity and advocacy with many exhibitions sharing powerful and personal testimonies. We really wanted to ensure we had exhibitions that share stories of humanity and we have definitely achieved that in a way that only photography can"

"It is all about bringing people into the city to enjoy viewing great photography in fun and different ways. Plus there are events for the kids to enjoy from a street photography workshop through to a selfie background celebrating Hastings 150th. Napier also has a presence with a live gig exhibition, From the Pit and a series of exhibitions at CAN gallery.

Plus, if you are an avid amateur or hobbyist, collector or seasoned pro, we guarantee you will have an awesome time connecting with others and enjoying the whole event"

"Get yourself to Hastings and enjoy all this city has to offer" is Shaynes advice, we are really looking forward to this years festival"