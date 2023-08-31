Jockey makes their return to NZFW 2023: Kahuria

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 17:56

Jockey, an iconic name in the world of fashion, showcased an extraordinary new collection today at their show as part of New Zealand Fashion Week 2023: Kahuria. The show, set against the backdrop of Auckland’s Ferry Building, was a testament to the brand's commitment to celebrating timeless style, diversity and ongoing innovation.

With a rich history over more than 140 years, this year’s Jockey show was brought to life by an ensemble of talent, who perfectly embodied the essence of readiness.

"We are thrilled to have presented a collection that not only reflects Jockey's rich legacy but also showcases our forward-looking approach to fashion. This year's show is a celebration of individuality, strength, and self-expression," expressed Jockey's Marketing Manager, Caroline Prior.

Diverse representation is at the heart of the brand, this year, Jockey continued to celebrate the beauty of individuality and the power of self-expression, showcasing a range of designs that empower every wearer to embrace their unique style. From vibrant patterns to classic silhouettes, Jockey's NZFW 2023 collection was a true reflection of the brand's commitment to style, comfort and function for everybody.

With over 650 people in attendance, the runway was graced by an incredible line-up of talent, including several rugby stars. All Blacks George Bower and Sevu Reece, Black Ferns Amy du Plessis and Alana Bremner, Black Ferns Sevens player Shiray Kaka, and All Blacks Sevens captain Sam Dickson, each brought their unique flair and energy to the catwalk, captivating the audience and embodying the essence of Jockey's diverse appeal, proving they’re truly ready for anything that life throws their way - even a fashion show.

As the curtains fell on a remarkable show, Jockey continued to pave the way for a new era of fashion. One that celebrates diversity, style, and authenticity, as well solidifying its place as a market leader and innovator in the industry.

Jockey ranges shown at NZFW are available to purchase online and in-store at Farmers nationwide.