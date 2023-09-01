Aotearoa artists come together for major art exhibition

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 12:49

A colourful and vibrant exhibition celebrating the teachings of Kaupapa MÄori and Kaupapa Pasifika opens today at The Arts House Trust, Pah Homestead. Emerging TÄmaki Makaurau artist Ercan Cairns brings together a collection of his mentors and elders for the group show, including his mother’s lifelong mentor, Fatu Feu’u.

Friends + Family embodies and celebrates a Kaupapa MÄori and Kaupapa Pasifika way of educating our youth in the visual arts. Signalling the flaws and failure of his Western art education experience, Ercan Cairns, 22, attributes his most meaningful teaching and learning to his unique circle of mentors and elders, Fatu Feu’u, Emily Karaka, Donn Ratana, TÄvita LÄtÅ«, Taniela PetelÅ, Alexis Neal, Terje Koloamatangi and Colin Gibbs.

The exhibition is a collective critique of an art education system that has failed not just Cairns but many like him and provides a powerful alternative to championing our future Indigenous creatives.

While Western arts education paradigms often gauge achievement through individualised performance and efficiency, the foundation of cultural identity for Oceania people is relational rather than individualistic.

Cairns explains that through his connections to other artists he has learnt not only practical techniques, but through the sense of community, he has learnt about himself - and how to hold himself as a person. As the son of interdisciplinary artist, Dagmar Dyck, he was fortunate to be surrounded by his mother’s friends and mentors - who extended their support to him from the inception of his career.

"It’s awesome to be raised in that environment. A lot of Mum’s friends and artists around and they welcomed me in. It was comfortable. There was a generation above that also. Everyone was an aunt or an uncle, or grandparents."

"They try not to sway the way I create. When I started, it was (about) describing practical techniques. But you learn about yourself through community. Hanging out with very emotionally mature people rubs off on you. They are fearless in the way they create. You learn about yourself," he said.

Cairns’ closest mentor is Tongan based artist and founder of Seleka International, TÄvita LÄtÅ«. The Selekarians are an avant garde group in Nuku’alofa. Cairns spent two weeks with them in 2018, aged 16, as their first International Artist in Residence. The artwork sales from the exhibition held at the end of his stay then went towards the rebuild of their destroyed studio post Cyclone Gita. Since then, Cairns has had seven sell-out solo shows and been involved in more group exhibitions. Friends + Family is his largest group exhibition to date.

When he first started painting, Cairns would often have the company of friends, but as his career has progressed, he has come to learn the solo nature of the artist’s work. Coming together with other artists for an exhibition has been a collaborative and educational experience for Cairns - and included marathon creating sessions in his Glen Innes studio with TÄvita LÄtÅ«, Taniela PetelÅ and more emerging artists, each adding their creative input and layers to the same canvas. Meanwhile, working alongside Alexis Neal and Donn Ratana has brought out themes of MÄori symbolism, including tikis - which became the initial springboard for the exhibition.

"It’s nice creating a family environment. To be sharing with the floor with great artists - well, it’s not as liberating (exhibiting) by yourself. It’s probably a lot easier to get it done with other people," he smiled.

Dagmar Dyck, a well-recognised interdisciplinary artist and educator - and mother of Cairns - said she found her lifelong mentor Fatu Feu’u in her second year at Elam School of Fine Arts in 1992. "From that time on, he has been integral in guiding and shaping my practice," she said.

When Cairns was in high school, he found his way into his mother’s studio - having had no formal arts training, besides Photography and Media Studies classes in Year 12.

"Halfway through his Year 12 I noticed that he wasn’t in his room for a couple of nights and when I looked out at my studio, the light was on. He literally just picked up my brushes and started playing with paint. Prior to this, he would always be doodling and often drawing intricate pen drawings all over his hands and legs."

When Cairns started painting and posting to social media, the friends and mentors of his mother reached out to them and showed an interest.

"It’s just what we do. Emily (Karaka) made a point of coming to visit him here at home - like attracts like and they all connect to the way in which Ercan is free and uninhibited. Alexis (Neal) is my bestie…she has watched Ercan grow up. Terje (Koloamatangi) - we come from the same islands in Vava’u… He loves Ercan’s fearlessness and courage. TÄvita (LÄtÅ«) is Ercan’s first mentor. Donn is Ngai TÅ«hoe - same iwi as Ercan’s Dad, Lyle. Donn (Ratana) is a disruptor and connects to Ercan’s rawness," she said.

"His creative process is incredibly intuitive - he is free, energetic and highly focused when in that space. He can often work through the night on a work/s… He works quickly and always knows when something is finished - he never doubts himself. Colours are chosen without overthinking, and I think that is a huge theme in his work - nothing is laboured and he is not precious with things."

"We, (his mentors and I), are deliberately keeping him away from art schools and just encouraging his love for painting and freedom of expression. I have told my son ‘Ercan, you didn’t choose painting - painting choose you’. It’s a burden and a responsibility but he sees nothing but the joy and freedom in that knowledge - long may that continue."

Friends + Family runs from 1 September to 26 November at The Arts House Trust.

The artists biographies can be found here: https://www.artshousetrust.co.nz/currentexhibitions/friends-and-family